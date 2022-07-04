The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation is crediting active residential electric accounts with $150 for the month of July, according to a statement from the utility agency in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
“CUC is aware of the unprecedented increase in (the Fuel Adjustment Charge) based upon current world events including the global pandemic and war in Ukraine. CUC employees are also customers and feel the same burden as all consumers in the CNMI. Since FAC started increasing dramatically in April, CUC's management team has been working diligently to identify unique solutions to assist customers with managing their electric usage and bills," the agency stated in a press release.
The FAC is the cost that CUC pays its supplier for fuel used to generate electricity. The CUC does not benefit financially or retain any of the FAC collected, the agency stated.
“CUC does not control the electric rates in the CNMI. The rates are established by the independent Commonwealth Public Utilities Commission and are comprised of two distinct charges. The base rate, which has not changed since 2014, includes a monthly service fee and a rate which ranges between $0.021 and $0.158 per kilowatt-hour depending upon how much energy is consumed by a customer during a monthly billing cycle," the agency stated in its release.
The CUC noted that the credit was made possible by working with CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres and in coordination with the CNMI Department of Finance. The CUC was permitted to reallocate funds granted to CUC by the governor's office to provide short-term relief to the current FAC crisis.
“CUC management considered several alternatives to provide temporary relief within the confines established by the CPUC including FAC deferment and the one-time credit," said CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho, who described the benefits of credit over deferment. However, a deferment is not a fiscally responsible solution for customers, he said. A deferment simply pushes the customer's current obligations into the future.
"In a volatile market where future fuel rates are unpredictable, deferment could result in even greater increases spread amongst a smaller customer base," he said. A credit is a "true solution" providing actual relief to customers, versus deferring FAC costs, which would still need to be paid at a later time.
Utility officials said they continue to look for additional solutions for long-term relief, including educating customers on energy conservation to help reduce electric bills, replacing existing engines with more efficient technology, and advancing CUC's renewable energy initiative for a more sustainable CNMI.
“Customers still struggling with their bills are encouraged to visit one of the CUC Customer Centers on Saipan, Rota and Tinian where representatives are available for consultation," the agency advised.