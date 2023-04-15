SAIPAN - The Marianas Racing Association announced on Tuesday that more than two dozen of its finest racers will represent the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in the 40th Smokin' Wheels Guam race weekend.
One of the most significant motocross events in the region, Smokin' Wheels will be held April 21, 22 and 23 at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo, Guam. A huge crowd of motorsport enthusiasts, both local and regional, are expected to participate in the event, according to MRA.
MRA said its members and officers are thrilled to have a strong representation from the CNMI. They are Cuki Alvarez, Shane Alvarez, Christian Camacho, Henry Camacho Sr., Byron Castro, Dave Celis, Charles Cepeda, Melvin Cepeda, Aric Cruz, Ellery Cruz, Matthew Guerrero, Anella Igitol, Maribel Igitol, Billie Pangelinan, Corry Pangelinan, Merissa Rasa, Ponce Rasa, Frankie Sablan, Julian Salalila, Jonoah Santos, Joseph Santos, Keenon Togawa, Patrick Togawa, Nakoa Torres, Ethan Yumul, Francesca Yumul and Ray Yumul.
Guam International Racing Motorcycle Association President Jeff Rios invited MRA to Guam’s premier motor sport event. MRA’S racers, along with racers from Guam, the U.S., Japan and New Zealand, will go head-to-head in different race categories.
The CNMI’s dedicated and passionate racers are ready to show the world what they can do, MRA said. They are a mixture of experienced veterans and young up-and-comers, and have been practicing tirelessly and strengthening their stamina to compete at this high level. Their confidence, superior skills and training will be a force to be reckoned with, MRA said.
"It's an honor for MRA to have the opportunity to showcase in front of the world the talent and skills of our CNMI racers among a diverse audience and international racers," MRA President Charles V Cepeda said.
"We have seen how hard these racers have been working to prepare for this event, and we are extremely proud of each and every one of them as they race for the top spot," he added.
MRA said it is committed to promote safe and competitive racing events to local communities, and it firmly believe that motorsport is a powerful tool for fostering healthy competition, building camaraderie and creating lasting memories.
Support from APL and Monster Energy Drinks enabled the successful organization of Smokin' Wheels, which was designed to bring together motorsport enthusiasts, promote safe driving, and celebrate the fast-paced culture of racing, organizers said. According to its organizers, it is an amazing event that would not have been made possible without sponsors and their generous support.
"MRA is beyond grateful to APL, Monster Energy, Saipan Shipping Company, Saipan Stevedore Company Inc., Seabridge, CTSI, the Commonwealth Racing Federation and the Marianas Visitors Authority for their unwavering support, and we look forward to continuing our working relationships in future motorsport events," Cepeda said.
"MRA also expresses our sincere gratitude to Jeff Rios and the Guam International Racing Motorcycle Association for their hospitality and support, and for extending an invitation for the chance to race alongside some of the best racers in the Pacific region. We look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead," he added.