The 11th COVID-19-related fatality in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands was announced by the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
More details will be provided later, according to the health agency. On Dec. 24 and 25, officials confirmed 40 new cases, bringing the CNMI total to 2,893 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored, according to officials.
"Vaccines are the best protection against the highly transmissible virus, and are readily available at the multi-purpose center," according to the press release. The center is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Friday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Residents can register for their COVID-19 vaccination at www.vaccinatecnmi.com.
Individuals age 18 or older are now eligible to avail themselves of a booster shot; 16-17-year-olds can avail themselves of a Pfizer booster shot.
CHCC highly encourages unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or get a booster shot against COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.
To register for community-based testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. If there are no dates showing, it means all spots have been filled. More dates will be announced.