NMI to receive $18M in biz credit

SAIPAN - The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Commerce will soon receive $18 million of the $57 million that the U.S. Treasury has allocated for the local State Small Business Credit Initiative, or SSBCI, program, according to the department’s economic development officer, Kioshi Cody.
He was the guest speaker Tuesday at the Rotary Club of Saipan weekly luncheon meeting at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the SSBCI, which was originally established in 2010, will provide a total of $10 billion to the states, the District of Columbia, the territories and tribal governments so they can expand access to capital for small businesses.
Cody said the $57 million for the CNMI is for the credit initiative that Commerce will implement in the next 10 years.
He said the total amount will be given to the CNMI in three tranches. Commerce expects to receive anytime soon the first tranche of funding in the amount of $18 million. The next $18 million will be available after three years, and the rest of the total amount will be available after six years.
"I feel like we are at 99% approved," Cody said. “Once Commerce gets 100% approved, the first $18 million will be wired to the department which will have 30 days to start deploying the loan program. So there's no sitting on this money and taking our time," Cody added.
Commerce will be a responsible steward of the $57 million over the next 10 years, Cody said, adding that among the key documents the department had to provide the U.S. Treasury was the CNMI government's 2020 single audit report.
If the U.S. Treasury has any concerns, Commerce will be informed by the end of this week, Cody said.
He said Commerce is “really excited” about the program because the CNMI is a "big underserved area, so almost everyone is going to be allowed to apply.”
He added, “There's going to be no citizenship requirement for this program, and Commerce will have to disseminate information in the different languages spoken in the CNMI.”
According to the U.S. Treasury website, the SSBCI program provides funding for (1) credit and investment programs for existing small businesses and startups, and (2) technical assistance to small businesses.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3Ipx7cZ.