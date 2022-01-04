NMI welcomes first baby born in 2022

NEW YEAR BABY: Princess Jane Gaza Sanchez is held by her mother, 30-year-old Nicole Sanchez, of Dandan, Saipan, in a recovery room of the Commonwealth Health Center, Sunday. Princess Jane made her grand entrance at about 3:38 a.m. New Year's Day - making her the first baby of 2022 for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. K-Andrea Evarose S. Limol/The Guam Daily Post.