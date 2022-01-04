NMI welcomes first baby born in 2022

Born at 3:38 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Commonwealth Health Center, Princess Jane Gaza Sanchez is the CNMI’s New Year’s baby.
Weighing 11 pounds and three ounces, the 22 inch long baby girl was born via C-section to her parents, 30-year-old Nicole Gaza and 38-year-old Don Pangelinan Sanchez Jr.
In an interview, Gaza expressed her great joy at the birth of her daughter, and also sadness that her husband could not be present for their child’s birth. Sanchez is an inmate at the Department of Corrections.
The baby girl is the couple’s only child together, and the half-sister to four older half-brothers.
“We are proud and thankful to God that we have a baby girl. She’s so adorable ... She waited for New Year’s … I thank You, Lord,” said Gaza in tears.
She said she began feeling contractions around 3 a.m.
“My water broke. I didn’t feel any pain, but when I reached (the hospital), my water fully broke really badly. Everything came out,” she said.
When she finally got to hold her daughter, Gaza said that tears just began flowing down her cheeks and she just kept thanking God.
“I wish her father was out here ... I just wish her dad was here, but I will stay strong for her and my three boys .... We’re just keeping strong for each other,” she said.
Looking at her newborn daughter, Gaza said, “Daddy will be out, baby girl.”
Gaza said that due to the pandemic, the prison will not allow Sanchez to see their daughter.
“He’s doing fine in there. He got tested (for COVID-19) … I thank the Lord that He’s really hearing our prayers and keeping my family safe .... It’s really crazy, but God is by our side. God hears our prayers and God knows if we are in pain. He will take away our pain and, in the end, Daddy (will be) home. I just wish he was home,” she said.
Gaza said she and the baby’s father thank God for their beautiful and healthy baby girl.
She and her baby are under the care of Dr. Michael Deary and Dr. Sadie Laponsie respectively.