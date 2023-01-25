SAIPAN — The Northern Marianas Technical Institute started its Spring Cycle Jan. 17 with 62 enrollees, 48 of whom are new to the campus, while 14 are returning students.
NMTech also announced its Culinary Arts program has been enhanced and that the institute is now offering Culinary Arts II, NMTech marketing coordinator Ben Babauta Jr. said.
He said the following courses kicked off NMTech’s Spring 2023 cycle: Hotel & Restaurant, Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts Levels I & II, Carpentry Level I, Electrical Levels I, II and IV, and Welding Levels I and II.
Welding is the most sought-after course this cycle, Babauta said.
Most courses will be completed by July, while welding classes, which have a longer time frame, will conclude in October, he added.
In partnership with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public School System, Babauta said, NMTech also has launched its Trading Up Program, which is designed for middle and high school students who will get PSS school credit hours and a certification from NMTech upon completion.
Currently, he said, the Trading Up Program consists of Tanapag Middle School students who are taking a prerequisite for a construction-related course at NMTech; and Da’ok Academy students who are enrolled in the Construction Craft Laborer I course.
For their part, Marianas High School, Kagman High School and Saipan Southern High School students are enrolled in the Trading Up: Hospitality course, Babauta said.
He said those who complete the course will obtain American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute certification, which, he added, is recognized globally.
He said NMTech’s construction programs are accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research, and the certifications obtained by those who complete them are nationally recognized.
In-house scholarships are available for construction courses, he added. Other scholarships, such as CNMI Scholarship, Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance and Workforce Investment Agency, are accepted, Babauta said.
For more information, those interested can go to www.nmtechcnmi.org, call 670-235-6684 or visit the NMTech campus in Lower Base, Saipan.