SAIPAN — Northern Marianas Technical Institute interim Chief Executive Officer Jodina Attao last Wednesday reported that all findings in the National Center for Construction Education and Research, or NCCER, accredited training unit audit conducted in March 2019 have been resolved.
All weekly reports were compiled and submitted by training unit representative Wendell Posadas, who has been volunteering his time to work with the institute.
Attao added, "We have been working diligently with the volunteer staff to get all the transition from private nonprofit organization over to public, including getting our government vehicles with government plates and having all of our drivers get government licenses."
"All the staff that have been coming in have been crucial at keeping the place at least open so that we can accommodate Da'ok Academy and make sure that we keep our lights on, and stuff like that," said the interim CEO.
Master trainer Elizabeth Peredo conducted the audit and found various issues, mainly pertaining to student folders, records and modules.
In the official audit report signed by master trainer Herbert Johnston Jr., it was reported that "the overall finding of this audit suggests, despite the best efforts of some of the NCCER certified instructors conducting classes at NMTI to comply with NCCER standards, there exists a serious and systemic management concern with NMTI's compliance with NCCER's policies and protocols."
"This management deficiency is reflected initially in the continued lack of proper filing of all the student and class records in folders beyond the sampled files that were audited in September 2018," he added.
Johnston said this "deficiency was further underscored in the poor attendance of key personnel during the entirety of the training class conducted during the audit period, in the expressions of genuine concern for the integrity of the NCCER program by instructors, and in the observation and concern of the auditor."