SAIPAN - The Northern Marianas Technical Institute board of directors was dissolved on Friday after its members signed a resolution relinquishing their functions and fiduciary duties to a new board of trustees.
“We just adopted a board resolution, essentially consenting that we are dissolving,” NMTI board of chairman John Gonzales said. “This will pave the way for the new board of trustees.”
On Feb. 18, 2019, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed the law establishing the Northern Marianas Technical Institute as a government entity.
The resolution was signed by Gonzales, vice chairman Joseph Torres, board members Richard P. Kautz and Annie Hayes. Member Mario Valentino was not present.
The new board took over Monday. Its members are Irene Nepomuceno Holl, Ray Pangelinan, Carmelita Faisao, Kautz, and Valentino.
NMTI chief executive officer Agnes McPhetres thanked the outgoing board members for their service for the past five years. “This board played a very strong role in creating a foundation for NMTI,” she said. “They experienced all the hardships that we went through and are responsible for all the improvements that have been made through the years.”
Hayes said she will help the new board “in every way she can” to ensure the trade school’s success.
“We look forward [to] the fruition of our master plan, and the grant applications that will build a modern technical institute,” Gonzales said. “We look forward to be a role model in the region. Failure is no longer an option. We will bring the Marianas to greater heights in this new decade.”