Northern Marianas Airways announced it will be bringing a B757 aircraft to operate in Saipan in support of its vision to become the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands' international airline.
“The aircraft, a Boeing 757-200, is one of three that the airline is seeking to operate from Saipan if it is able to obtain appropriate route support,” said Northern Marianas Airways President Keith Stewart. “The aircraft is configured in with 16 business class seats, 36 premium economy seats and 129 economy seats and is capable of direct flights as far as Sydney, Australia and to regional cities in the north of Japan.”
The aircraft arrived on Oct. 18 and will remain in Saipan until Sunday, according to a release from NMA. The aircraft will be showcased to decision-makers and interested parties including elected representatives, hotel and tour agency managers, Commonwealth Ports Authority and the media.
“This is an opportunity to demonstrate to stakeholders the high level of service that we are able to provide with this aircraft type and to show that the CNMI can have an airline that our citizens can be extremely proud of, one that makes a positive first impression of our islands when stepping on board,” said Stewart.
“(Most) importantly, the provision of direct flights to Saipan from Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines will be transformational for our economy and provide the economic growth that we so badly need, providing much-needed income and employment for our citizens,” added Stewart. “Tax revenue alone for the CNMI is anticipated to be in excess of $25 (million) per year,” said Stewart.
Northern Marianas Airways has been working with Anchorage-based Northern Pacific Airways to provide a turnkey aircraft and crewing solution for the operation.