Northern Marianas College honors grads

SAIPAN — Amid a global pandemic shaking education systems across the globe, Northern Marianas College on Friday conferred over 400 degrees to its Class of 2020 – whose commencement exercises last year were canceled – and the Class of 2021.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the commencement ceremony was held at three different locations: Saipan World Resort, Crowne Plaza and Hyatt Regency Saipan.
Only the graduating students and key administrators, faculty, staff and other officials were allowed to participate in person, while loved ones watched the ceremony online via NMC's Facebook page.
Gov. Ralph Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, first lady Diann Torres, Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan, NMC board Chairman Charles Cepeda and other regents were among those physically present for the ceremony.
After the ceremonial posting of colors and singing of the national and CNMI anthems, a benediction was given by Bishop Ryan Jimenez of the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa.
Interim NMC President Frankie Eliptico, in his final presidential address, thanked the students for being a source of inspiration for the community and other students, and for him.
"Graduates, you aren't just living through these back-to-back catastrophes of typhoons, pandemics and economic fallout – you thrived through them," he said.
"If time were limitless, I would highlight all of our students and their inspirational and moving stories. ... There are students who are single moms and dads taking a full load of classes while having to care for families and working full time. There are students who were juggling three jobs, students who worked through sleepless nights, tiring lab hours and remote study groups. Yet they persisted and they succeeded."
Eliptico also recognized the NMC administrators, faculty and staff for supporting students on their academic journey and helping to grow the college.
"It's been the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside all of you," he said.
He thanked the IT team and graduation committee, led by Director of Enrollment Services Manny Castro, for putting the ceremony together in person and online.
NMC board Chairman Cepeda said, "To achieve this important milestone in your life, despite the challenges that were placed in front of you from having to transition to virtual learning, it is a trial no one has ever been tasked before."
He recognized the college faculty and staff for being there for the students every step of the way, ensuring that there were no delays in achieving their goals.
The Board of Regents presented an honorary degree to interim President Eliptico for displaying a level of exemplary achievement deemed worthy of the singular recognition conveyed by the conferral of the degree.