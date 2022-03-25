Northern Marianas officials reflect on 46-year covenant with the US

SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands observed the 46th anniversary of its Covenant with the United States of America on Thursday.
“Almost five decades ago,” said CNMI Republican Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, “President Gerald R. Ford signed a document that resulted in one of the most unique political relationships in modern democracy — a commonwealth in political union with the United States.”
Today, the governor said, “We commemorate the signing of that honorable accord, which is our sacred agreement with the United States and the foundation of our government.”
He said the CNMI remains “committed to ensuring that our covenant upholds our founders’ original intent, which is to promote economic self-sufficiency in the modern world economy, and to raise the standard of living for the people who call these islands home, through protecting safety and well-being, achieving health care goals, expanding educational opportunities for our students, building resilient infrastructure and revitalizing our economy.”
On this day, Torres added, “while we reflect upon the progress that we have made as a commonwealth, we also continue to look toward the future, with partnership and collaboration at the heart of our work for the best interests of everyone in the Marianas.”
Torres is facing an impeachment trial in the local Senate. He stands accused of corruption, in part, by funding trips, shopping and lavish meals with public funds while CNMI residents were suffering in the aftermath of a supertyphoon. He has denied the allegations.
Torres, 42, became the second CNMI governor to be impeached in just nine years.
The Republican governor is seeking reelection in November.
Time to reflect
CNMI Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Tina Sablan said, “It's important to take time to regularly reflect on what that relationship really means. It's about honoring both the rights and responsibilities that come with being part of the American political family.”
She said it's also about “never taking for granted the freedoms we enjoy, the benefits we receive, and the contributions we make to the progress and security of our nation. And it means doing our part, as citizens of this commonwealth, to constantly improve upon our own experiment with local self-government, and pass on to the next generation a democracy that is stronger and more vibrant than the one we inherited. Our covenant means all of that to us – and more.”
Sablan is running for governor as a candidate of the Democratic Party.
People’s aspirations
The independent gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, said Covenant Day is a “significant day for our people and our commonwealth. The covenant is a document that actually (made) the Northern Mariana Islands … part of the American family.”
"Certainly, this political relationship with the United States has improved the lives of our people. (So) we are grateful to the people who negotiated the covenant for the betterment of our commonwealth, and to those who worked hard to make the aspirations of our people a reality.”
Key to success
The islands’ political relationship with the United States has been and will continue to be key to the commonwealth's success, said former Gov. Benigno R. Fitial.
“Only in this political union with the U.S. that the commonwealth will be successful in the economic recovery that we are now engaged in,” said Fitial, who formed the Covenant Party about 20 years ago.
“This relationship will continue to foster positive economic development in the commonwealth,” Fitial said.
Fitial resigned in 2013, one day after he was served a summons for his impeachment trial before the CNMI Senate.
The Guam Daily Post contributed to this report.