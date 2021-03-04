Official: Suspend IPI's exclusive casino license

SAIPAN — Andrew Yeom, the executive director of the Commonwealth Casino Commission, on Tuesday asked the commissioners to suspend the exclusive casino license of Imperial Pacific International for its failure to comply with the commission's orders.
The commissioners served as the appellate court in the evidentiary hearing for Commission Complaints 2020-003 to -005, which seek to compel IPI to maintain a three-month payroll to fully pay its outstanding obligations to private entities as ordered by the court and to pay last year's $3.15 million annual regulatory fee.
Assistant Attorney General Mike Ernest represented Casino Commission Executive Director Andrew Yeom while attorney Tiberius Mocanu represented IPI.
Ernest submitted to the panel stipulations "as to certain facts which (are) not disputed by the parties."
He said these included the following:
• IPI has violated Order 2020-003 "every day since Aug. 8, 2020, up through and including March 2, 2021."
• IPI has violated Order 2020-004 "every day since Aug. 8, 2020, up through and including March 2, 2021."
• IPI has violated CNMI law, Order 2019-004, Order 2020-004, and the stipulated agreement in Enforcement Action 2019-001 "every day since Oct. 1, 2020, up through and including March 2, 2021."
Ernest said IPI has admitted all of the violations charged and all the claims in the three complaints.
"We will prove that, and we will petition the commissioners for appropriate remedy," he added.
Mocanu said "IPI is going to do the exact same thing – it won't dispute the charges."
But "what we come here to do is to explain ourselves after the fact, and to ask commission to create a system that allows IPI to succeed."
He asked the panel to create "a system of checks and balances and hold IPI accountable, but with an understanding of the economic crisis that (IPI faces and its impact on its) ability to make progress."
Taking that into account, Mocanu said, should lead to "a framework that is feasible and that ends better."
Ernest said since IPI does not dispute the charges, "the only thing left to decide is should they be penalized and what should the penalties be."
If IPI offers no defense, he added, "the commission executive director moves for judgment on each claim of each complaint and (we're) ready to argue for the appropriate penalty."
Commission Chairman Edward Deleon Guerrero, who presided over the hearing, said, "At this point in time, since IPI does not object to those charges, we will go ahead and grant judgment in favor of the plaintiff."
Ernest told the commissioners that the executive director seeks the suspension of the casino gaming license until IPI complies with the orders.
As for monetary sanctions, Ernest said IPI committed major violations.
"Given the harm to the public due to the licensee's failure to accept responsibility and considering the willful nature of (its) actions," IPI should be fined up to $50,000 a day for each claim and each violation, Ernest added.