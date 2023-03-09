SAIPAN — Special Assistant for Management and Budget Vicky Villagomez on Thursday asked the heads of departments, autonomous agencies and independent programs to submit their budget requests for fiscal year 2024 which starts on Oct. 1.
The new administration of Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold Palacios must submit to the Legislature a balanced FY 2024 budget proposal by May 1.
Villagomez said the Office of Management and Budget has established a baseline allocation to guide each department or agency as they start their budget formulation using the current estimated revenues.
The baseline allocation is only sufficient to support the continuity of government operations at 64 working hours, but the OMB chief said the submissions should be based on the full 80 hours to determine each entity’s annual cost of operations.
Villagomez also encouraged the department and agency heads to take an innovative approach when formulating their budget.
She urged them to be transparent and accountable for all allocated resources, including those seeking approval of federal grantor programs, before “migrating” employees.
She said allocated resources shall include general fund, non-general fund sources and all funds including revolving and program income allocations.
The OMB expects the departments and agencies to submit copies of all approved federal programs, including how the funds for the programs will support the departments or agencies’ operations and activities in FY 2024.
The CNMI government's current fiscal year or FY 2023 budget includes projected local revenue of $109.78 million.
The former Torres administration also allocated $32.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA funds for FY 2023.
The Guam Daily Post learned that the Palacios administration may submit an FY 2023 budget cut proposal this week.