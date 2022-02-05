‘Omicron surge is coming’ to CNMI

COVID-19: The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. is anticipating another COVID-19 surge in the Northern Mariana Islands. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna and other health officials said the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been identified among samples sent for genome sequencing. In this photo, Muna delivers remarks during the opening ceremony for the alternate care site at Kanoa Resort in October 2020. K-Andrea Evarose S. Limol/For The Guam Daily Post