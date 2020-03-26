SAIPAN — Eight minors on Saipan were cited for violating the curfew law, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan.
The minors were not arrested, he added, but were educated about the importance of following the law.
"A warning was given to all minors, and parents were asked to aid police in ensuring the safety of their children by having them home during the curfew hours," Pangelinan said.
The minors cited for curfew were near their homes.
"Police officers took them back to their homes and spoke to their parents," Pangelinan said.
On Tinian, "So far, everyone is complying," said DPS Resident Director Mathew Masga.
"Police officers have discretion to talk to the minors, but if the parents don't care they can be cited," he said.
The curfew directive was issued to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and limit the rise of new infections in the CNMI.
As of press time Tuesday evening, there was no available information about the implementation of the curfew on Rota.
According to the governor's directive, minors caught loitering on any public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, restaurants, cafés and other eateries, or vacant lots and places in Saipan, Tinian and Rota between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. are subject to a penalty.
"Any parent, guardian or other adult person having the lawful custody, permanent or temporary, of any minor who suffers or permits or lets, either willfully or negligently, such minor to violate the provisions of this chapter shall be fined not more than $750," DPS stated.
Exceptions include minors who are accompanied by their parents, guardians or adults, who are in the direct route driving and returning home, or who are lawfully employed during the hours specified.