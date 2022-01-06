Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres on Wednesday responded to the House Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment's vote to send House Resolution 22-14 to the full House for action.
"First, I want to thank the Republican Minority members for voting to advance the Articles of Impeachment out of the committee and onto the full body for final disposition," Torres said in a statement. "This is one step closer to a fair and balanced hearing in the Senate where, if invited, I intend to address each allegation so that I may prove, once and for all before an elected body, that I have done nothing wrong in my capacity as chief executive of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands."
By allowing him equal time to respond and ask questions of those conducting the hearing in the Senate, the governor said, "I will be in a position to affirm that there is ample legal precedent and supporting policy for each of the actions I have taken as governor."
"The false allegations put out by the JGO (House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations) are nothing more than a politically charged group of Democrats conspiring to sensationalize misleading information so that they may divide our community and seize power for themselves. No illegal activity has been proven."
Allegations
A special panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a full CNMI House vote on whether to impeach Torres over allegations of felony, corruption and neglect of duty.
Torres, 42, has maintained that he's done nothing wrong.
He is accused of living a lavish lifestyle that has cost CNMI taxpayers more than $550,000 while many were struggling because of Supertyphoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic.