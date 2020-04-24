SAIPAN — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Imperial Pacific International and its construction contractor, AM Group LLC, for safety violations following an accident in which three workers were hurt after a scaffolding collapsed on Jan. 10.
One of the three workers sustained a 1-1/2-inch laceration on the head, while the other two sustained minor injuries.
Colleen Furutani, OSHA Honolulu program analyst, stated that the case is "still under investigation and that's the reason no information may be released at this time."
IPI and AM Group LLC were cited for safety violations separately. The case status remains open, OSHA stated.
"The ... inspection has not been indicated as closed," OSHA added. "Please be aware that the information shown may change, e.g. violations may be added or deleted. For open cases, in which a citation has been issued, the citation information may not be available for five days following receipt by the employer for federal inspections or for 30 days following receipt by the employer for state inspections."
In a previous statement, IPI said it would fully cooperate with OSHA and the Department of Public Works in investigating the cause of the incident.
Li Wu, also known as "Leo," the owner of AM Group LLC, was unavailable for comment.
Information from OSHA also showed that AM Group LLC was cited in November 2019 for two safety violations and was fined.
IPI also was cited that month for safety violations regarding a wiring design and was also fined.