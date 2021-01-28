SAIPAN — Over 3,000 residents have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 1A of the vaccination campaign expands to Tinian and Rota.
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. spokesman Lee Tenorio said as of Monday, over 5,700 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine while 3,053 received their second dose.
He said CHCC continues to monitor the side effects reported by some individuals who were recently vaccinated. Side effects, he added, are expected and are common after the second dose of the vaccine.
In partnership with the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force, the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Department of Public Safety, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Turnkey Solutions and IT&E, CHCC has expanded the vaccine distribution to CNMI residents on Tinian and Rota for those eligible under Phase 1A, Tenorio said.
'Multitude of moving parts'
"The organization and implementation required to vaccinate at scale involves a multitude of moving parts," he added. "It takes partnerships and relationships between the public and private sectors working in sync with one another to effectively run an operation of this magnitude."
Tenorio said, "Without the joint efforts from all – the planning, inventory management, transportation of vaccines and operations – coordination would not be possible on one island, let alone three."
He noted that the CNMI's COVID-19 vaccination rollout has captured a higher percentage of the population per capita compared to other U.S. states and territories.
He said, as CHCC "cautiously expands its vaccination efforts across all populated islands within the CNMI, safety and equity are prioritized to ensure all residents have the opportunity to be vaccinated."
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine and for additional information visit www.vaccinatecnmi.com or call (670) 682-SHOT (7468).