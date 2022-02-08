SAIPAN — Alejandro Tumandao Nario, president and owner of A&A Enterprises, an employment agency that provides employee labor services to local businesses and individuals in Saipan, was sentenced Friday by the federal court to a 21-month imprisonment for fraud and misuse of visa.
Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands also gave Nario, 65, credit for the four days he has already served.
Upon release from imprisonment, he will submit to a term of supervised release of three years and comply with several conditions. He must also pay a $7,000 fine, and a special assessment fee of $100.
A citizen of the Philippines and a lawful permanent resident in the CNMI, Nario will turn himself in once notified by the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Probation Office. He will also report to the U.S. Probation Office for monitoring pending placement by the U.S. Marshals Service.
At the same hearing, Judge Manglona also sentenced Rosalee Bangot Abejo to six months home detention and probation of three years. Abejo, 47, was not ordered to pay fines but she will pay a $100 special assessment fee and perform 50 hours of community service.
The case against Mylene Casupanan, Nario's co-defendant, is still pending. Casupanan, who was charged separately with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., has pleaded not guilty.
According to the indictment against Casupanan, she conspired with Nario to defraud the U.S. in filing CW-1 petitions to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.