The Commonwealth Ports Authority on Wednesday announced it will be receiving $22.8 million under the CARES Act airport grant to support continued airport operations. CPA stated the funds will be used to ensure its airports are reliable and safe, support the economy, keep airport workers employed and keep airport credit ratings stable.
"Back in January when CPA and Gov. Ralph Torres first began their discussion regarding the closure of the ports to contain the spread of COVID-19 into the CNMI, the governor instructed CPA to be proactive and reach out to our federal partners to address the potential economic fallout," stated CPA Chairwoman Kimberlyn King-Hinds.
"Throughout the course of these past several months, CPA has been in direct communication with the (Federal Aviation Administration), documenting the economic impact as a result of the suspension of flights. CPA is thankful for this relief, which will allow it to continue to fund operations and service our debt."
In a joint statement, Gov. Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios thanked the FAA and the Department of Transportation for including CPA as a recipient of the funding.
"Maintaining our ability to fund our ports operations during this time is critical to our ability to ensure that we get the necessary supplies in and out of the CNMI for both the general public and our COVID-19 response efforts," they stated. "As we look past our current situation and into the future, maintaining airport operations is critical to stabilizing and growing our economy when we are ready to open our borders. We would like to extend our appreciation to CPA and our federal partners for continuing to assist the commonwealth in our ongoing fight against COVID-19 and our efforts to address the economic downturn caused by this pandemic."