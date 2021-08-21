SAIPAN – Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said he and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang will announce their decision regarding next year’s gubernatorial election "sooner than later," adding that they will "most likely" run.
In an interview with reporters on Thursday, Palacios said he had a "little issue" with his health two years ago but is now "a healthy 65-year-old person…who can run this government.”
He said he has recovered from sciatica pain, thanks to a successful surgery in Arizona.
He is disappointed that some of his fellow Republicans are using his health issues to “rationalize” his exclusion from the GOP ticket.
There has been a lot of "soul-searching" among many members of the NMI Republican Party, he said, after Federal Bureau of Investigation agents raided Gov. Ralph DLG Torres's office and residence in Nov. 2019, and now with the ongoing investigation conducted by the Democrat-led House of Representatives.
He noted that Mayor Apatang “is a very strong candidate and a lot of people have been calling us not just yesterday or today or the day before yesterday — people have been calling us since October.”
He added, “We will announce our decision sooner than later.” He said it is "most likely" that he and Apatang will run as an independent team — if they decide to be candidates.