Palacios-Apatang team files candidacy

SAIPAN — Independent gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, his running mate, Saipan Mayor David Apatang, and the rest of the Arnold-Dave 2022 team filed their respective candidacies Friday at the Commonwealth Election Commission in Susupe, Saipan.
"I'm very happy, and I'm very grateful that people came out and took extra time to join us this morning,” Palacios said. “This is a very significant day for every candidate – they have their supporters and their families behind them."
Apatang thanked everybody who showed up to express their support for all the independent candidates, saying he was very happy with the number of people who came to join them.
"That shows a lot of people are supporting our group,” he added. “It is a good day for us, an historic day for the independent team."
He expects more people will join the AD 2022 team.
"I told them, don't be afraid – join us in the right direction," he said.
Former Speaker Oscar Babauta, the AD 2022 team campaign committee chairman, also thanked those who came to support the team.
The other independent candidates who submitted their documents to the election commission were Ramon "RB" Blas Camacho who is running for Saipan mayor, and Rep. Corina Magofna and former Rep. Andrew Salas, who are vying for the two Senate seats.
Those seeking House seats in Precinct 1 are former Rep. Roman Benavente, retired Navy sailor Vincent "Kobre" Seman Aldan, retired firefighter Shawn Kaipat, and Raymond Palacios.
The independent House candidates in Precinct 2 are Rep. John Paul "Pacho" Sablan and Northern Marianas College Enrollment Services Director Manny Castro.
In Precinct 3, the independent candidates are Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Tenorio Attao, House Floor Leader Ralph Yumul, Marissa Flores and Delbert Pua.
The Precinct 4 independent candidates are Rep. Joel Camacho and Malcolm Omar while the Precinct 5 independent candidate is Angelo Camacho.
Babauta said the independent candidates "are very committed to forging a strong and vibrant alliance" with Palacios and Apatang for the November general election.
He said the AD 2022 team does not have candidates for Tinian and Rota. “We will leave it to the voters of the two senatorial districts to elect their senators and House members,” he added.
“Countless CNMI residents throughout our Commonwealth have signified their commitment and that of their families,” he added. “Both [the] public and private sectors are rallying behind Team AD 2022 in ‘Rebuilding Trust’ within our government," he said.
Babauta said the members of the AD 2022 executive campaign committee include seasoned former politicians.
The AD 2022 team, he said, is fortunate to have these individuals join their campaign, and Palacios and Apatang are grateful to all of them for their “volunteer spirit.”
Also joining the AD 2022 team was former Gov. Benigno Fitial, who said that such a large independent slate for the general election that is drawing huge support from the people is “history in the making.”