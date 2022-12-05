Palacios: ARPA-funded jobs are temporary

At a press conference Nov. 28, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov.-elect Arnold I. Palacios said his administration would continue the "meaningful and impactful" programs funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
But he also noted that the ARPA funds are "going to disappear" soon. "I am going to be very honest to the public,” he added. “I could not promise that your (ARPA-funded) job that is supposed to expire on Dec. 30 is going to be extended," referring to the temporary job positions that outgoing CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres created for ARPA-funded programs.
Palacios said his administration will have to look at those jobs, which include 300 temporary positions on Saipan, Tinian and Rota that were allotted $6 million in ARPA funds.
Palacios said people should know that ARPA-funded jobs are temporary in nature.
He said he has looked at some of the programs and projects the current governor initiated using ARPA funds and “some of them, I questioned the relevance.”
However, he added, “some were well put together, meaningful and impactful to the community.”
Palacios said he will not renew employment contracts if he believes the job positions are “wasteful.”
“I am not going to go in there and terminate and disrupt people's life,” he added. “But I ... want to give everyone the time to potentially look for other employment.”
He said that if an ARPA-funded program has a “meaningful impact” and should be continued, “then we will continue those. That is all I can say.”