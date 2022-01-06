SAIPAN — Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios said he is happy to see that front-line workers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands have received their premium pay for their work in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With this public health emergency still upon us, and with the effects it has had on our economy, this payment is a much-welcome relief to our eligible government workers. More importantly, though, it is a recognition and a token of our appreciation for their bravery, courage and sacrifices, in keeping us safe during this pandemic," he said Tuesday.
"Make no mistake, this premium pay is rightfully theirs, as it is clearly provided for under the (American Rescue Plan) funding, and they have earned it."
Palacios noted, however, that private-sector employees are still waiting for their premium pay.
"That must change. Just like in the government, there are front line and essential workers in the private sector, too. They deserve to be recognized for their courage and sacrifices as well. These include the cashiers, the gas attendants, the restaurant and catering employees, the bank tellers, the nonprofit organization and social services employees, the private nurses, the cleaners and staff at the (COVID-19) testing, vaccination and quarantine sites; the warehouse and supply chain workers, just to name a few," he said.
"They all sacrificed too and did their part to keep our daily lives going during this pandemic. It is only right that they receive their premium pay as provided for in the ARP funding. In the true spirit of One Marianas, eligible private-sector employees should all be paid their premium pay without any further delay."