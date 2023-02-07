SAIPAN — Gov. Arnold Palacios on Thursday vetoed Senate Local Bill 22-14 which proposes to ban the use of plastic checkout bags on Tinian.
Co-authored by Tinian Sens. Jude Hofschneider, Frank Cruz and Karl King-Nabors, the bill cited an “unwavering support” for the Zero Waste Management campaign on Tinian, adding that it is “one avenue for an islandwide effort to assist our global neighbors in reversing global warming and greenhouse effects that threaten to harm our environment and the welfare of all the earth's present and future inhabitants.”
S.L.B. 22-14 stated that beginning Jan. 1, 2023, all retail or wholesale establishments with a valid business license would be prohibited from purchasing, selling or distributing plastic checkout bags on Tinian.
The bill would also allow the Department of Commerce on Tinian to conduct inspections and issue fines to retail business establishments without prior notice during regular business hours.
According to the bill, the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and the Department of Commerce would promulgate rules and regulations for the enforcement of the measure.
In his veto message, however, the governor echoed Attorney General Edward Manibusan’s constitutional concern, saying that the bill does not deal with an exclusive local matter because its enforcement provisions would delegate all of the administrative and enforcement responsibilities to departments and agencies of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands’ government except for receiving fines.
The governor said the AG also advised that the delegation of responsibilities to Commonwealth departments and agencies requires a Commonwealth public law passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.
The AG likewise believes that the provisions of S.L.B. 22-14 are “overbroad, unreasonable, excessive and violates the NMI Constitution,” the governor added.