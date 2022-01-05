‘Pandemic is not over’; CNMI, WHO officials urge residents to get COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is up to 18 as of the New Year’s Day weekend.
The five most recent deaths has officials urging residents to get vaccinated and continue practicing public health safety measures.
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther L. Muna was joined by Dr. Ali Khan, a World Health Organization medical epidemiologist, in a media conference when the announcement was made.
“[T]his past weekend, we reported five deaths. We are very saddened to hear [of] the deaths, especially right during the holidays. Our hearts go out to the families of all those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 or any other health conditions actually,” Muna said.
“This is a grim reminder that we still need to protect ourselves and our community from COVID-19, in cooperation with the great efforts by the public health and medical teams.... I just want to remind everyone that the statistics are individuals, they are loved ones and we need to be respectful of that.”
Muna reiterated the public health message that focuses on prevention of hospitalization and severe illnesses.
“This is a new year. Let’s try to make it good for all of us. We are reminding everyone that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated.... If you are vaccinated, get your booster shot, especially if you are over 60 years of age or have cardiac conditions,” she said.
Dr. Khan, for his part, said, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 18 deaths in the CNMI. Now, this is tragic, but fortunately, this represents about one-half of 1% of all the cases, so the clinical efforts have been quite excellent.”
As of Monday afternoon, 95.2% of the eligible CNMI population 5 years and older, or 41,028 individuals, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Khan said of the 15 deaths reported during the surge that started on Oct. 28, 2021, nine were unvaccinated, one received a single dose, five were fully vaccinated, and none had received a booster dose.
“These nine people who had never been vaccinated is tragic and unfortunate, but it’s a reminder that in a community that’s highly vaccinated, this disease is very, very deadly for the unvaccinated,” he said.
The WHO medical epidemiologist noted national statistics: the U.S. has reported 824,190 deaths — 1.5% of all reported cases or three times higher than what is seen in the CNMI. The U.S. mortality rate is 250 deaths per 100,000 people, about eight times higher than the CNMI’s.
“I believe that this is a reflection of the excellent public health and healthcare efforts underway here in the [CNMI] community. The vaccination rate, for example, is quite excellent and focused on public health,” Dr. Khan said.