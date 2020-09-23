SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Monday said one newly arrived passenger tested positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to 69 since March.
The individual, who was diagnosed and tested positive upon arrival at the Francisco Ada/Saipan International Airport on Monday, is now quarantined at Kanoa Resort and is being closely monitored.
CHCC has also initiated contact tracing for the individual's immediate contacts, including passengers on the same flight.
Of the total 69 confirmed cases, 43 have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 as community contacts and 16 as known contacts.
Team heading to Rota, Tinian
In related news, Governor's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said he is sending a team this week to Rota and Tinian to train and educate business partners there.
"We want to make sure that they are consistent with the preventative measures that we do here on Saipan," he added.
At the same time, the task force will inspect schools on Tinian and Rota to make sure that their classrooms are compliant with the government directives when they open for hybrid classes in October, Villagomez said.