The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have stated that one additional person has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, bringing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands current case count to 27 since March 28, according to a statement from the governor. As of June 7, there have been 19 recoveries, two deaths and six active cases.
"The individual is an asymptomatic 53-year-old male. As a passenger of the May 28, 2020, United Airlines flight, he is a returning resident and was placed under quarantine pursuant to the governor's executive order. Through contact tracing of passengers aboard the same flight, he was identified for additional testing. Specimens were confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory Sunday," the release stated.
"Through the governor's task force, many interventions are in place to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 within the CNMI. Recent cases, identified through the arrival screening and quarantine process required for all incoming international passengers, highlight the value of this border containment effort. Combined with immediate contact tracing, these interventions are key in minimizing the spread of exposure for COVID-19 to the community."
The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC assured the public that even with the additional cases, the CNMI Community Vulnerability Level remains at Yellow because of a greater number of negative results among an increasing number of residents being tested, the release stated.
The task force and CHCC continue to encourage residents to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.