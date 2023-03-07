People with disabilities inspire governor

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang on Wednesday proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in a ceremony at Saipan World Resort.
Also present were officials of the CNMI Council of Developmental Disabilities, the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Center for Living Independently, the CNMI Disability Network Partners, and community members.
“This month, we all can raise awareness about how classrooms, workplaces, houses of worship, and communities are stronger when they include people of all abilities. We encourage all CNMI residents to raise awareness about developmental disabilities and support full inclusion and equality,” the proclamation stated.
This year’s theme is “Beyond Conversation.”
Palacios urged community members to better understand and recognize the contributions of people with disabilities.
“We encourage all citizens to raise awareness, give full support to efforts that enable people with developmental disabilities to live productive lives and achieve their full or optimum potential,” he said.
Palacios said he was inspired by the stories of parents of people with disabilities and those who have disabilities themselves who continue to persevere in life.
“Who am I to complain about the economy today? Who am I to complain about the lack of financial resources? People with disabilities have overcome more challenges than what we have today,” he said.
He asked the private sector and nonprofit organizations to continue supporting individuals who have to “navigate the world differently.”
Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, for his part, said the CNMI government is always ready to assist and support individuals with disabilities.
“We can do a lot. All we have to do is work together. Give us a call. I am always available for anything we can do to people with disabilities despite the economic challenges we are going through,” he added.
‘It's not easy’
In a special message titled “A Self-Advocate’s Journey,” which was shared during the proclamation ceremony, Hanna Igisaiar said, “A part of my struggle in my journey is that it is not easy having a disability and have restrictions on my physical activities.”
Igisaiar, 33, said she has to wait for someone who can assist her with her clothing, and perform other tasks.
She said she loved going to school and to dream of “what ifs.”
“What if she can run around?” she asked herself. “What if she can have normal conversations with her classmates? What if she can simply hold a cup of water and drink from it herself?”
“That is (the) mental and emotional pain I have to endure because I cannot do what others can do,” she added.
She said whenever her family and friends asked her what she wanted to do when she grew older, she gave them different answers every time because she could not stop “dreaming.”
But she said what saddens her the most is knowing that other people who are more capable than she is are just wasting their lives.
“It motivates me to continue to grow, and to try to do more even if that more is just to lift my finger,” she added.
She is grateful to her mother who is always patient with her and who reads her books including the Bible.
“I am surrounded by family and friends who support me and help me out with my spelling and grammar. I am thankful for all the people who have been helping me,” she said.
Igisaiar was elected president of the Independent Living Group in 2020. This year, she said the Council on Developmental Disabilities asked her to work on its website and Facebook page.
“I really appreciate all the help (I’ve received) for me to succeed with working on computers as well as the opportunity to learn about disability rights,” she said on Facebook. “I never dreamt that one day I would be doing this, but I’m enjoying the opportunities I receive.”