SAIPAN — Public Auditor Kina Peter of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands tendered her resignation May 10, writing in a letter to Gov. Ralph Torres that "after careful consideration, I have decided to pursue another job opportunity."
She said she was blessed with "an amazing team" consisting of hardworking and talented individuals in the Office of Public Auditor.
"I am grateful for the support they have given me," Peter said. "Together we have made strides to improve OPA's internal processes while continuing to carry out the organization's officials mandates. We've worked hard to stay proactive, maximized our resources, and made considerable progress."
Gov. Torres appointed Peter as public auditor in November 2020, succeeding Michael Pai, who completed two consecutive six-year terms. Peter's nomination was unanimously confirmed by both houses of the Legislature.
In her resignation letter, the CNMI's first female public auditor noted OPA's "digital transformation journey for ... the audit and investigation division in which the team is well on their way to digitizing their processes and eliminating waste."
She also mentioned "the rehabilitation of our existing buildings, including securing a third building that will house the executive and administrative team to allow for better customer support facing and document processing and to stand up a training center for OPA and CNMI government employees."
She said OPA hopes to conduct government ethics training and promote education for government employees in areas of demand on-site.
Peter said OPA has been "very proactive this year and have engaged significantly with the CNMI's single audit activities by performing audit test procedures for major federal programs. OPA has also met with key leaders of large autonomous agencies to establish closer working relationships and to better engage with audit activities."
Moreover, the office has increased its engagement with autonomous agencies, and focused on high-risk areas for future audits, Peter said.
A certified public accountant, she has over 20 years of accounting experience with Deloitte and served as senior finance leader, senior accountant, senior manager, and accounting manager for Boeing.