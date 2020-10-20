SAIPAN — Gov. Ralph Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios on Friday led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Philippine Consulate Support Office at Sun Palace Hotel in San Jose.
Joining Torres and Palacios were Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, Sen. Vinnie Sablan, Saipan Mayor David Apatang, Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, Rep. Edmund Villagomez, Rep. Ivan Blanco, Tan Holdings Corp. President and CEO Jerry Tan and Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Glicerio Arago.
The acting head consul of the Philippine Consulate General on Guam, Mark Francis C. Hamoy, attended via teleconference.
Also present were other members of the diplomatic missions in the CNMI representing Japan, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, as well as members and officers of Filipino and other community organizations.
In his remarks, the governor thanked members of the Filipino community for their commitment and contributions to the local economy, and for continuing "to make CNMI your home."
Arago thanked all the consulate's "partners and friends who stood by our side throughout these years," especially the governor and CNMI Del. Gregorio Sablan.
Arago also expressed his deepest appreciation to Tan Holdings Corp. President and CEO Jerry Tan "who stood by my side throughout the past five years that the Philippine Honorary Consulate Office was established." He noted that there are about 10,000 Filipino workers in the CNMI, and they and their dependents need to avail themselves of consular services.