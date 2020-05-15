SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Community-Focused Economic Recovery Plan was unveiled Wednesday at Fiesta Resort by Gov. Ralph Torres, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña and COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez.
The plan, which calls for the reopening of the CNMI for tourism on July 15, is a product of the combined efforts of the governor's economic task force, which includes government officials, the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Marianas Visitors Authority and the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, as well as business leaders from the Japanese, Korean and Chinese communities.
In his opening statement, Tan Holdings Vice President for Corporate Business Development Alex Sablan said the plan calls for the reopening of the economy, but "gradually, keeping safety in mind."
Economic consultant Matt Deleon Guerrero then walked the audience through the plan, reiterating that its aim is to create "a pathway toward resumption of economic activity that provides confidence and safety for the community, developing guidance and requirements for business establishments to safely operate, ... building mechanisms and leveraging existing capacity for monitoring (of) or enforcing compliance (with) new operating procedures."