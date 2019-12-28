The police are asking for the community's assistance in finding the culprit behind a burglary at a Dan Dan home that occurred on Christmas Eve.
Officers with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety were patrolling the village when they were flagged down.
"The individual stated that he wanted to report a burglary and theft incident that occurred at his son's home," the press release stated.
"The individual told officers that he went to the home to turn the outside lights on. When the father entered the home he immediately noticed scattered items throughout the home and saw that one of the doors leading out of the home was slightly open. From there he stepped out of the home to call police before flagging down a marked police vehicle conducting routine patrol."
Officers conducted a quick walk around the perimeter and found the screen on a window was damaged.
They asked the homeowner, who arrived at the house, what was missing. A quick inventory showed a number of missing items, including: a black Hewlett Packard computer with a red keyboard; an Apple iPad with a black case; a black Coach men’s handbag, and a red iPhone 7.
The Department of Public Safety would like to remind the public to be diligent when purchasing electronics from unknown individuals.
This case remains open and police are asking anyone in the community with information on the incident or having any knowledge of the whereabouts of the items mentioned above, to call 911.
Residents wishing to provide information anonymously can call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272.