SAIPAN — Special Assistant for Administration Mathilda "Keko" Rosario, Finance & Accounting Director Bernadita Palacios and police officer Jomalyn Gelacio have been asked by the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations to testify on Gov. Ralph Torres' public expenditures.
They were invited to appear on the first day of the JGO's investigation, set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the House chamber.
Chaired by Rep. Celina Babauta, the committee reopened the investigation after Speaker Edmund Villagomez referred a House communication conveying the 21st House minority report on the public expenditures of the governor that, the report said, contains determinations of possible violations of law and areas of abuse, as well as recommendations for oversight and reform.
In separate letters on Thursday, Babauta reminded Rosario, Palacios and Gelacio that the JGO committee is authorized by CNMI law to obtain evidence or information.
Babauta said their cooperation with the committee "with respect to the ... request to appear is not optional."
"Please be advised that CNMI law mandates and requires your full cooperation," she added.
She said if the committee does not receive their response by Wednesday, "you may be subject to subpoena or subpoena duces tecum, which will be served to you by the CNMI Legislative Bureau sergeant-at-arms."
Pursuant to the subpoena, Babauta said Rosario, Palacios and Gelacio will be legally compelled to appear and testify before the committee and produce the documents requested.
If they do not cooperate, their failure to appear to testify or provide documents "shall be cause for contempt under CNMI law and subject them to a jail term for up to one year and a fine of up to $1,000," Babauta said.