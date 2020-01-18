SAIPAN - The Department of Public Safety is looking into the possible sighting of the suspect in two attempted kidnapping cases involving juveniles in Dandan last week.
On Thursday, a 4-door sedan, silver or white, was seen driving around in Kagman and parking in driveways and honking its horn as if the driver was checking if anyone was home.
DPS spokesman Dre Pangelinan told Variety that: “Yes, [police] units are looking for that vehicle.”
He said he would provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.
Another suspicious vehicle
In a separate case, DPS is asking the public to be aware of a suspicious blue Nissan Versa.
On Wednesday, about 12:30 p.m., DPS said it received a 911 call reporting a criminal mischief complaint at a residence in Papago. Police were dispatched to the scene.
“At the scene,” DPS said, “police met with the caller who lives in the home and wanted to report a suspicious vehicle that was backed up and parked in front of his home. The owner of the home returned home and immediately noticed a blue…Nissan Versa with its front and back plates covered with black tape. The vehicle had light tint and the suspect wore a black hooded jacket. After a quick inventory of the home, the owner reported nothing was stolen and was relieved he arrived home at the right time.”
Since then DPS said it has been receiving several calls reporting a suspicious blue Nissan Versa with its front and back plates covered with black tape.
“Police are patrolling the island’s roadways and need your help. If you see a blue-colored Nissan Versa, feel free to call 911 and report its whereabouts.”
“This case remains ongoing,” DPS added. “If you or someone you know is a victim of a similar incident or if you have encountered suspicious vehicles in your property, please don’t hesitate to call 911 and report it. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call the CNMI Crime Stoppers hotline at 234-7272.”