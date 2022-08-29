With utility costs on the rise in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the CNMI Department of Public Works Energy Division Office, along with the CNMI Office of the Governor Office of Grants Management, announced in a press release it will be hosting its “2022 Saipan Energy Educational Awareness and Community Outreach Program Campaign Drive-Thru Distribution Event” on Saturday, Sept. 3.
According to a release from the Division of Energy and OGM, the goal of the event is to encourage the promotion of energy conservation through the distribution of portable gas stoves and butane gas canisters to residential households. The items will help Saipan residents reduce energy use and save money.
To obtain a portable gas stove with butane gas canisters, a residential homeowner must present a copy of a valid government-issued ID and a copy of a most recent Commonwealth Utilities Commission utility billing with the same name on the ID and CUC account, and limited to one per household. A resident who is a tenant of an apartment, rental property, etc., and not named as the CUC account holder, must provide a copy of a lease or rental agreement. If the residential homeowner with the CUC account holder’s name is unable to make it, a letter of authorization must be provided, along with a copy of the ID matching the CUC account name to take advantage of the distribution, the agency stated in the release.
Businesses, rental property owners, and/or landlords are not eligible to receive the portable gas stoves and butane gas canisters.
The release noted that with limited supply for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies last.
The drive-thru distribution event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, or while supplies last, at 500 Sails Parking Lot, Susupe, Saipan (former 4H building). Masks must be worn and vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times.
Funding opportunity for this project is made possible through grant funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy State Energy Program and Office of the Governor, OGM, the agencies stated in the release.