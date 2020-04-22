On April 20, the board of directors of the Commonwealth Ports Authority agreed to provide rent relief to CPA tenants because of the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands economy, according to a release from CPA on Tuesday. The board discussed COVID-19's effect on local tourism, the subsequent decrease in the number of users at CPA's ports and the economic hardship tenants face.
"As the CNMI is a tourism-based economy, the COVID-19 shutdown has had an extremely significant negative impact on our tenants' businesses," CPA Chairwoman Kimberlyn King-Hinds stated. "It is clear that CPA has a strong interest in having solvent tenants that can resume normal operations once the effect of this pandemic passes. Today, the CPA board of directors, in light of COVID-19's obvious negative effect on the CNMI economy, determined that providing rent relief to CPA's tenants is more than reasonable under the current circumstances."
The rent relief will occur over the course of six months. The rental amounts due for the months of April, May and June will be "reduced entirely."
"Thereafter, CPA tenants will receive a 50% discount in rental due for the month of July, a 40% discount in rental due for the month of August and a 30% discount in rental due for the month of September," CPA stated.
Executive Director Chris Tenorio said, "CPA's action not only eases the burden that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our tenants' businesses but also serves to protect CPA's long-term interest in having tenants that can resume operation at the end of this crisis. ... The CPA board of directors will reconvene at a later date to discuss whether rent relief after September is necessary."