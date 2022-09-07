In response to the complaint alleging that he used excessive force when arresting Shanguo Zhang, Commonwealth Ports Authority Police Officer Jason Cruz said he did not commit any wrongdoing.
Cruz, through attorney Robert T. Torres, denied the plaintiff’s “complaint generally and specifically as to any actions outside the color of his office and duties as a CPA Ports Police employee.”
Torres asked the court to deny all the relief requested by Zhang, and to dismiss the complaint and claims with prejudice.
Cruz, through his attorney, asserted affirmative defenses.
Torres said his client’s use of force was “objectively reasonable and necessary given plaintiff’s violent action, tensing up when being detained and subdued and uncooperative behavior while being detained.”
Moreover, Cruz has qualified immunity and immunity to claims for attorney’s fees, Torres said.
“The conduct of Cruz was privileged by and under law,” his lawyer added.
Torres said CPA and Cruz are immune from punitive damages.
In addition, he said his client was justified in his use of force which was “objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances.”
Torres said his client has no civil liability for his justified conduct.
His client likewise reserves the right “to hereafter assert any and all affirmative defenses not identified, the basis for which may come to light through discovery as this matter proceeds.”
Recently, Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the NMI found that the complaint of Zhang had sufficiently stated a plausible Section 1983 excessive force claim against Cruz, in his individual capacity, for monetary damages.
In his complaint, Zhang asserted 42 U.S.C. § 1983 claims for false arrest, excessive force, and deliberate indifference in violation of the Fourth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments against local police officers and the CNMI government.
Zhang, a homeless Chinese citizen, alleged that on Jan. 27, 2020, he was arrested by a police officer, “whose identity is not known at this time.”
He said the officer did not give him a written document for his arrest, and yet he was detained for 94 days.
Then in June 2021, he was again arrested several times at the Saipan airport by police officers stationed there. Specifically, on June 4, 2021, he said he was arrested by officers Timothy Cruz and Frank Indalecio. On June 10, 2021, he was arrested by Stevie Cabrera and Timothy Cruz, and on June 14, 2021, he was arrested by Stevie A. Cabrera.
According to Zhang, for each of these arrests, he did not commit any offense, and the officers arrested him “intentionally to harass [him] and to deprive [him] of [his] rights.”
After each arrest, he said he was placed in prison for a short period of time and released without being charged.
On June 15, 2021, Zhang threw a rock at a window at the Saipan airport to protest his mistreatment and then presented himself to be arrested.
Zhang’s complaint stated that Officer Jason Cruz used force and violently pulled Zhang to the ground, even though Zhang was not resisting, resulting in physical injuries to Zhang.
He said officers confiscated his signboards and never returned them to him. While in prison, Zhang said he was mistreated, assaulted twice, and did not receive the medical treatment that he needed, including for a fever above 40 degrees Celsius.
Judge Manglona has dismissed Zhang’s other claims.
She said Zhang has failed to state a false arrest claim against Franklin Indalecio, Stevie A. Cabrera, Timothy Cruz, and the unidentified John Doe, and has failed to allege any facts regarding Kenneth T. Taitingfong.
He has also failed to state a deliberate indifference claim against any of the defendants, the judge said.