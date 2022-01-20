SAIPAN — If there are leftover funds, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Finance will roll out a smaller amount of the utility stimulus, Secretary of Finance David Atalig said Friday.
He said the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. is still reconciling utility accounts as account owners continue to make inquiries about their eligibility for the assistance.
Finance began releasing and crediting the $500 stimulus payments to each qualified CUC ratepayer beginning last month.
To qualify, an account must be an active residential account. To claim their $500 utility stimulus, tenants must bring their lease contract and receipt or any proof of billing to CUC.
Recently, CUC Executive Director Gary Camacho said that CUC had reviewed 12,682 utility accounts, of which 12,000 received the $500 stimulus payment.
The funding source of the utility stimulus is the federal American Rescue Plan funds.