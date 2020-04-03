A request for a "major disaster" declaration for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands was approved Wednesday by President Donald Trump, the office of Gov. Ralph Torres has announced.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency informed Torres that additional federal emergency aid has been made available for the CNMI to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Federal funding is available to the territorial and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures ... including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75%," stated the release issued Thursday.
Additional requests by Torres for access to the Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant programs are still undergoing review by FEMA and the White House.
FEMA Region IX Administrator Robert Fenton is the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.
"Lt. Gov. (Arnold) Palacios and I are sincerely grateful for the continued support and assistance from the White House and FEMA," Gov. Torres said.