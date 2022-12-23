As part of a media familiarization tour organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority, professional baseball players of South Korea conducted a training clinic with CNMI Little League players Dec. 14 at the Oleai Sports Complex in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, MVA stated in a press release.
Nearly fifty young players received training in throwing, grounding, batting and defense from members of top professional teams in Korea, including SSG Landers, Keeum, LG Twins and others. SSG Landers' Kang-min Kim, 2022 MVP of the Korean Series, also participated.
The clinic ended with an autograph and picture-taking session.
“It’s a rare opportunity to have so many professional baseball players on island, and we were excited to have these visiting professionals share their talent with our Little League players,” said MVA Chair Viola Alepuyo. “With the MVA’s recent (memorandum of understanding) signed with the Korean Professional Baseball Players Association, we aim to entice more players to the Marianas for training, publicity and leisure opportunities.”
The players are in the Marianas to participate in a filming project coordinated by the MVA with MBC Plus, a subsidiary of MBC TV, one of Korea’s largest national TV networks. The entertainment show “SwingStar” will air in January and April 2023 and will feature professional baseball players, LPGA professional golfers and Korean celebrities playing in a tournament at LaoLao Bay Golf Resort.
“I would like to thank the players from the various Korea Major League Baseball teams who went out of their way to hold a clinic for our Little League players while they were here,” said Saipan Little League Baseball acting President A.J. Palacios Murig. “Little League and baseball, in general, has been absent in our community for the past four years due to (Supertyphoon) Yutu and the pandemic, and clinics and events like this help boost and spark back the interest of baseball in the community. I'm very thankful, especially to (MVA marketing specialist) Skye (Seo) and the MVA team, for making this possible and for continuing to promote our islands thru sports.”
Ten episodes of the golf championship in the Marianas will air on the network, generating an estimated $800,000 in ad exposure value for the destination. MBC Plus has five cable TV channels in Korea, including MBC Sports+ for sports and MBC EVERY1 for entertainment, with 2 million subscribed viewers, MVA said in the release.