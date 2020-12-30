SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Rep.-elect Edwin Propst said he will help the most vulnerable members of the community.
This is not about Republicans and Democrats, Propst, a Democrat, said in his remarks during a gathering organized by the Citizens for Good Governance on Sunday at the Minachom Atdao pavilion in Susupe.
"It's a battle between the haves and the have-nots – those who are very fortunate and connected, and those who don't have those connections," Propst said. "Those that suffer and lost their homes, those that are still waiting for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, those that are struggling to pay rent – these are the people that we will work for the hardest," he added.
"Those who need the greatest help, I pledge to help them, not just in the next two years, ... but for the rest of my lifetime."
He added, "It's about putting our good people, our good community first. It's about love, support and kindness, and helping others. That to me is good governance, nothing less will do. If we cannot put our people first then we will fail as a government."
Propst, who was first elected to the House in 2014, resigned in October 2020 amid sexual misconduct allegations. His name, however, remained on the ballot, and he received the most votes in the Precinct 1 House race in the November elections.
"The incoming 22nd Legislature will be dynamic," Propst said on Sunday. "We have wonderful, ready-to-lead individuals who will put people first."
Propst said when he walked away from politics, many people told him, "We don't want you to leave."
He said "it is the most deeply humbling experience – the love, the kindness and support we received from our community."
The incoming House will have nine Republicans, eight Democrats including Propst, and three independents – two of whom are aligned with the Democrats and one with the Republicans.