What started as a peaceful protest of events in China led to two injured people being sent to the hospital.
On Dec. 22, the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Department of Public Safety received a 911 call reporting a disturbing the peace incident taking place near the I Love Saipan store in Garapan, Saipan, according to a press release.
“At the scene police observed several individuals on the pathway holding wooden stakes attached to signs, protesting about ongoing issues happening in China,” the release stated.
Police also noticed two injured individuals. They were transported to the Commonwealth Healthcare Center for treatment and further evaluation, the release stated.
Police interviewed witnesses at the scene who stated that the first victim walked over to the group of protesters, and asked them to move out of their path.
Four individuals from the group allegedly attacked the victim, “hitting the victim's face with the bottom of the wooden stake, before punching, and stomping on the victim,” the release stated. The second victim tried to help the first victim but the four men turned on him.
The first victim sustained a broken bone underneath the left eye and later received stitches for a small laceration. The second victim also was seen and was later released.
At the scene, police arrested Yuan Feng Kung, Ming Li, Xiao Wei Qin, and Yi Qun Jia. They were transported to the Department of Corrections where they were booked and detained.
The CNMI Department of Public Safety continues to encourage the public to call 911 to report any emergency: "Our officers are here to help you," officials stated.