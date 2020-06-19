SAIPAN — Led by Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Education Commissioner Alfred Ada, Public School System officials on Tuesday met with the members of the House Committee on Education to discuss a plan to reopen schools while ensuring that students and everyone else in the community are protected from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was presided over by the education committee chairman, Rep. Roman Benavente. Also in attendance were Vice Speaker Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero and Reps. Joel Camacho, Luis John Castro, Ralph Yumul, Edmund Villagomez, Jose Itibus, Joseph Flores, Sheila Babauta and Richard Lizama.
Ada told the committee, "technology has really taken its place in the education arena, and we are still grappling and trying to figure out." But he assured the lawmakers that his team is focused on "making sure that technology has a place for all our students."
Ada said the school system was "caught off guard" by the emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, he said, one of the PSS priorities is to keep the schools safe and to assure families, parents and the rest of the community "that when their children are in our hands, these students will be well taken care of."
Ada told the lawmakers that, in reopening the schools, PSS will make sure that there is an iPad for every student.
"That is among our priorities, and we are almost halfway there," he added.
Associate Commissioner for Student Support Bonnie Pangelinan said PSS knows it has to account for the changing environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said PSS was preparing to conduct online classes if the CNMI community vulnerability level stayed at yellow.