SAIPAN — Education Commissioner Alfred Ada said over 100 public school students in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands have not registered for this school year or have registered already but have not been attending online or in-person classes.
Public School System enrollment records show that the number of students who have registered for this school year was down by 141 compared to the previous school year.
Robert Coldeen, coordinator of the Education Board's Student Attendance Review Committee, or SARC, said, as of September, the public schools on Saipan, Tinian and Rota had 9,345 students.
He said, before the schools were shut down early this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PSS had 9,486 students.
Coldeen said the Division of Youth Services and SARC are trying to locate the families of students who have yet to register or are not attending their classes.
"We will continue our efforts and remain fully committed to ensuring the fundamental right to a free public education for all children," Coldeen said.
Commissioner Ada said PSS is doing everything it can to address the impact of the pandemic on families and on the children's education.
He admitted that remote learning and in-person classes that comply with all the safety rules are going to be difficult for families and too costly for the government.
Ada said he also recognizes the anxiety and other mental health issues that many families are experiencing as a result of the pandemic.
He said PSS has conducted a survey among students, "and we are finding out that there are hundreds of them who have shown signs of anxiety, depression or loneliness because of the COVID-19 pandemic."
He added, "We've got to address the children's mental health. Social and emotional learning comes first before you can teach the child."
Ada, at the same time, reminds parents that "it's against the law not to register your children in school – it's educational neglect if they don't."
He said, since September, PSS teachers have been spending time to reach out to the parents of students who have not attended either the online or face-to-face classes.
He said parents were supposed to register their children in August, "but many of them haven't."
"They were supposed to register online due to COVID-19," he added. "However, some schools invited parents to come to the campus so they could sit side-by-side with their kids to help them register. Some parents came, but the others – we had to go to them because they lacked transportation," Ada said.
"Now we are finding out from the principals that teachers have been reporting that some kids were not registered and some who were registered were not attending classes even for remote learning, so teachers have been going out and doing home visits," he added.
PSS will determine what the reasons are for these students' failure to attend classes, Ada said. In the meantime, "we also want the SARC involved."
Created by Public Law 16-47, the SARC aims to address truancy, irregular attendance, insubordination or disorderly behavior in school at the community level before the offenders are referred to the juvenile justice system.