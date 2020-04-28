SAIPAN — The Public School System's locally funded employees on Friday received 30% of their salary for "pay period 7," said PSS acting Finance Director Kimo Rosario.
Marianas High School teacher Jeremy Rother said the 30% represented the unpaid portion of their salary they were supposed to have received March 27.
PSS still owes them their salary for two pay periods, he added.
"We have not received anything for pay period 8, April 10, and we are not receiving anything for pay period 9, April 24. So today is another payless payday," he said on Friday.
PSS needs $2.4 million for the two pay periods.
Rosario said PSS was able to pay the remaining 30% salary of its locally funded personnel for pay period 7 after the central government remitted $500,000 to the school system on Wednesday morning.
PSS is left with $230,000 of the remittance after paying off the 30%, he said.
"Whatever funds come in, we will pay our employees again," Rosario told board members.
Since March 16, PSS teachers and school support staff have not been reporting for work after classes were suspended as part of the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for PSS' $5 million loan proposal, which was approved by the Board of Education on Wednesday, Rosario said it has already been transmitted to the Marianas Public Land Trust.
PSS is also considering other sources of funding, including the $1.7 million reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
On April 22, Rosario informed board members that FEMA Region 9 was still reviewing the PSS submission of its Supertyphoon Yutu recovery projects.
PSS is due to receive $12.6 million in education stabilization funds from the U.S. Department of Education through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
PSS Federal Projects Manager Tim Thornburgh said PSS will receive the education stabilization funds on or before May 25.
PSS said it will repay MPLT once the school system gets funds from the federal coronavirus relief bill.