PSS presents COVID-19 plan during meeting

SAIPAN – Education Commissioner Alfred Ada on Tuesday presented to the Board of Education a contingency plan for COVID-19. He said the plan was created in consultation with Public School System principals and vice principals.
"I have directed the entire team to have a mindset of 'Treat this as if we have at least one case of COVID-19 on island.'"
On Sunday, after it was reported that Guam had three confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ada announced a three-day class suspension.
After meeting with school administrators Monday afternoon, Ada extended the suspension of classes through March 30 to allow students who competed off island to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Two hundred seventy-nine students and teachers went on off-island trips between Feb. 27 and March 15.
"A majority of these travelers came from Guam," Ada said.
He has asked these students and teachers to inform their school administration about their health status. School administrators will then coordinate with the Public Health and Emergency Preparation team if any of the students or teachers have COVID-19-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, which may occur two to 14 days after exposure.
"We agreed to (resume classes on) March 31," Ada said. "However, this may change as well because COVID-19 information changes every day. In the event that we do have the virus on island, we will make another announcement."
Online learning
Ada asked the board to give his team more time or until March 30 to explore online learning resources.
He said PSS serves students, especially those in the special education program, that require one-on-one accommodations.
"It may require bus transportation so we can bring these students to the sites where the equipment and the resources are," he added.
Yvonne Pangelinan, associate commissioner for Student Support Services, said PSS-Instruction Technology Director Bobby Cruz and Distance Education Program Manager Lorraine Catienza are convening a group of teachers to look into the possibility of online learning for all PSS students.
"We need to have the proper infrastructure to do this equitably and to adhere to privacy and security standards," she said, adding that some students may not have the required devices or internet at home.
Also on Tuesday, Ada informed the board that the PSS-Child Nutrition Program will not serve student meals until March 30 for safety reasons.