SAIPAN — The Public School System's Child Nutrition Program will resume distribution of meals to students on Saipan, Tinian and Rota by Thursday, PSS announced.
The Grab and Go program was suspended March 31 due to lack of manpower.
This time, the meals will be distributed from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays.
Each child, whether attending private or public school, will be provided with one meal set for breakfast, lunch and snacks, said Education Commissioner Alfred Ada as he encouraged parents or family members to pick up their children's meals at the following distribution sites:
- Tanapag Middle School
- Garapan Elementary School
- Dandan Middle School
- Marianas High School
- Francisco M. Sablan Middle School
- Saipan Southern High School
- Chacha Oceanview Middle School
- Chalan Kanoa Head Start
- Tinian Elementary School
- Sinapalo Elementary School
- Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr. Sr. High School
Because the Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School distribution site has been temporarily shut down, San Roque residents are encouraged to go to Tanapag Middle School instead.
Ada said they suspended the meal distribution shortly after the governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI. Some of the workers were afraid to come out and continue distributing food, he added.
With the resumption of the meal distribution program, Ada said the Child Nutrition Program has tapped volunteers. A parent or guardian can pick up the meals for their child by showing the student's school ID or report card.