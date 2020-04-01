SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Public School System announced it will suspend the distribution of meals to students on Saipan and Tinian starting Tuesday. PSS said it is a precautionary measure to protect its staff members, vendors and the islands' children.
The Grab & Go meal distribution program will remain operational on Rota until schools reopen, PSS stated Sunday evening.
Education Commissioner Alfred Ada said the decision was made after the governor's COVID-19 task force announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saipan.
The meal distribution program was first suspended on March 16 after principals and teachers agreed not to serve meals to the children until PSS had identified safe sites and established safety procedures.
When the program resumed on March 25 at 13 public school sites, more than 8,000 meal sets – breakfast, lunch and snacks – were distributed.
In his report to Board of Education members, Ada said PSS was able to deliver a total of 24,000 meals on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
PSS: 'We are doing our part'
In suspending the program, PSS said: "We are doing our part for the community and now it's time for the community to respect our desire to protect ourselves and our families."
For more information, call the PSS Child Nutrition Program at 670-664-3901/3902.