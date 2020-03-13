SAIPAN – To help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the CNMI, Education Commissioner Alfred Ada said all Public School System travels have been suspended, including for students who will participate in national competitions.
PSS is part of the governor's COVID-19 Task Force, which consists of various government agencies and organizations.
The task force held a press conference Wednesday in the governor's conference room to provide updates about its work in establishing containment and mitigation protocols in the CNMI.
Ada said the PSS students' travels to participate in competitions in the U.S. are federally funded.
This is why PSS Federal Programs Manager Tim Thornburgh is in Washington, D.C., to meet with a federal grant officer, Ada said.
"We want to know what is going to happen to the funds because those are already marked for student competitions," Ada said. "We are hoping that the (federal grantors) will consider our situation."
This year, PSS students were scheduled to compete in the following events:
• Golden West Coast National Drill Meet in Torrance, California, on April 25.
• Real World Design Challenge in Washington, D.C., on April 25.
• (Inter)2Sect championship, a math competition, in California, on April 4.
• A National Speech and Debate Association competition in July.
Ada said PSS will submit to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. a draft of the school system's standard operating procedure.
He said PSS plans to implement a 14-day self-quarantine for teachers and students who return from trips to the U.S. or Guam.
"They will be allowed to go to school only after 14 days or until CHCC clears them," Ada said.
In addition, PSS will distribute information materials and sanitizers at school sites, and will encourage students and teachers to practice good personal hygiene, Ada said.